Mumbai: Leptospirosis causes second death in two days

So far, data from the state public health department showed Mumbai recorded maximum leptospirosis cases at 12 in Maharashtra this year between January till June. So far, data from the state public health department showed Mumbai recorded maximum leptospirosis cases at 12 in Maharashtra this year between January till June.

Mumbai witnessed second death due to leptospirosis in two days after a 28-year-old man died in Sion hospital on Tuesday. According to officials, Imtiaz Mohammed Ali was admitted to intensive care unit of the civic-run hospital on June 23 for fever and chills. He was a resident of Shivaji Nagar in Govandi. So far, civic officials claimed that the death was due to suspected bacterial infection, even as hospital doctors confirmed the man suffered from leptospirosis. “We cannot comment on whether this death is due to leptospirosis until proper investigation in the case is conducted. There may be other medical factors contributing to death,” said deputy executive health officer Dr Santosh Revankar.

Ali was admitted to Sion hospital after he had been suffering from breathlessness. On June 25, a 15-year-old boy died due to the bacterial infection in the same hospital. The Kurla resident had played football in muddy ground and travelled to school while it was raining heavily, which is suspected to be the cause for contracting the infection.

So far, data from the state public health department showed Mumbai recorded maximum leptospirosis cases at 12 in Maharashtra this year between January till June. Across the state, 20 cases have been reported. There, however, is no death due to leptospirosis in other districts. The disease claimed lives of seven in 2017 and nine in 2016, there were 239 and 267 cases in respective years across Mumbai.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App