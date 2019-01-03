Leopard carcass found in Goregaon: Forest department finds 28 wire traps, snares

(Written by Sanjana Bhalerao)

A DAY after the carcass of a female leopard was found near Film City in Aarey Colony with 11 nails missing, the state forest department on Wednesday found 28 active wire traps and snares, including one similar to the trap that caught the leopard. The department undertook search and combing operations across Film City to locate more wire traps or active snares.

The decomposed body of a leopard and the body of a Sambar trapped in a metal snare was found just metres away from the Film City entrance on Tuesday. The head of the deer was missing and its leg was caught in a metallic wire.

“We have finished searching nearly half of the Film City area. The search operation will continue on Thursday also. Three teams were spread along with volunteers across the area. All the active snares have been destroyed,” said Jitendra Ramgaonkar, Thane Deputy Conservator of Forests.

“There are film studios in the vicinity. After the shoots, the area is littered with garbage and food, which in turn attract stray dogs who attract larger animals. We have raised the issue of sanitation and security with the authorities but no action has been taken yet,” he added.

The incident highlighted the rampant poaching near the Film city area of the Aarey forest. “There are many unsecured areas along the Film City boundary that facilitate illegal activities. We are also asking the Film City authorities to take necessary action,” Ramgaonkar said.

Film City, spread over 520 acres, shares its boundary with Sanjay Gandhi National Park and Aarey Colony, which have a leopard population. In February 2016, the carcass of a female leopard was found in the trap near the boundary wall between the Aarey forest and Bombay Veterinary college. In June the same year, a leopard was found trapped in a metallic snare with all the claws removed, near Film City. “It is not that we have not paid heed to their (forest department) letters. We have undertaken training and sensitisation programmes related to garbage management.

The proposal to create boundary walls around the Film City is also in process,” said Niwrutti Marale, Joint MD of Film City.