Mumbai: 18-month-old girl mauled to death by leopard at Aarey Colony

Last year, a leopard attacked over 10 people in the area and was finally trapped by the forest department before being released in Sanjay Gandhi National Park. (Representational image)

An 18-month-old girl was mauled to death by a leopard at Goregaon’s Aarey Colony, which lies adjacent to Sanjay Gandhi National Park in Mumbai, early on Monday morning, officials said. The toddler was with her mother when the leopard pounced on her.