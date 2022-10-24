scorecardresearch
Monday, Oct 24, 2022

Mumbai: 18-month-old girl mauled to death by leopard at Aarey Colony

Earlier this month, a four-year-old boy from Aarey colony was also injured in a leopard attack.

Last year, a leopard attacked over 10 people in the area and was finally trapped by the forest department before being released in Sanjay Gandhi National Park. (Representational image)

An 18-month-old girl was mauled to death by a leopard at Goregaon’s Aarey Colony, which lies adjacent to Sanjay Gandhi National Park in Mumbai, early on Monday morning, officials said. The toddler was with her mother when the leopard pounced on her.

Last year, a leopard attacked over 10 people in the area and was finally trapped by the forest department before being released in Sanjay Gandhi National Park. Leopards from the park often stray into the Aarey Colony area.

First published on: 24-10-2022 at 03:41:21 pm
Live Blog

