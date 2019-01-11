Mumbai: Lawyer helps cops arrest ‘man selling fake iPhones’

A lawyer helped the Mumbai Police arrest an alleged fraudster selling fake iPhones at the Gateway of India. The accused, Mohamed Farees Raees Ahmed Ansari, was arrested on Saturday. The police said that Ansari, posing as a customs officer, had approached the lawyer, Colaba resident Jitendra Kshirsagar, on the pretext of selling him an iPhone — worth Rs 78,000 in the Indian market — for Rs 30,000.

In his statement to the police, Kshirsagar said: “Last week, around 7.45 pm, I went to a petrol pump near Gateway of India to refuel my bike. There, a man, claiming to be from the customs department, tried to sell me an iPhone for Rs 30,000.”

“He opened a white box that contained one black phone with the iPhone logo on it. I suddenly remembered that one of my friends had been similarly duped. The iPhone, which he had bought for Rs 17,000, had stopped working in a few hours,” he added.

Kshirsagar then asked Ansari for the phone bill, which was in the name of one Farid. To gain Kshirsagar’s trust, Ansari even showed him his PAN and Aadhaar cards. “I told him that I don’t have Rs 30,000 in cash and asked him to accompany to my house, following which, I took him to the police station,” the complaint stated.

Ansari was arrested and booked under Section 420 (cheating) of the IPC.