Mumbai: Lawyer dies after heart attack as 2 hospitals refuse admission

A 56-year-old lawyer, a resident of Vashi, died hours after he suffered a heart attack reportedly as two hospitals refused to admit him amid lockdown. With most hospitals engaged in the fight against coronavirus, several patients, who are not suffering from the disease, have had found it difficult to get admission to private and public hospitals.

Advocate Jaideep Jaywant, a resident of Sector 17 in Vashi, reportedly suffered a heart attack Tuesday afternoon after having lunch. His wife claimed that she had rushed him to two hospitals, both of which refused to admit him. At the first hospital, they were reportedly told that it was reserved for treating COVID-19 patients. The ambulance was reportedly not allowed to enter the premises of the second hospital, also dedicated to COVID-19 patients, the woman said. By the time they reached the third hospital, Jaywant had died, she said. A crucial half an hour was spent running between hospitals, she added.

Advocate Girish Kurane, who previously worked as a junior lawyer with Jaywant, said, “Precious time was lost in the process, which is nothing but medical negligence. The hospitals should have had admitted him as per the law.” He said Jaywant had earlier practised at the Bombay High Court and courts in Thane and Vashi for nearly 30 years.

Supreme Court lawyer and BJP leader Gaurav Bhatia said, “…In case of a life-threatening emergency, like a heart attack, a patient has to be mandatorily provided treatment. It is sad that we have lost a colleague whose life could have been saved.”

