Mumbai: Exam in three days, law students yet to receive hall tickets

Three days left for their exam, final year law students from colleges affiliated to Mumbai University are yet to get their hall tickets and assigned exam centres. While colleges are blaming technical glitch in the system for the problem, according to the university, the issue is a result of delay caused by colleges by not completing the registration process in time.

The semester V exam of the 3-Year LLB course, which is the first exam in the final year conducted by the university, is going to start on November 29. But with hall tickets yet to come, many students are in a state of panic. “This is really adding to stress a few days before the final year exam. Without a hall ticket, I cannot appear for the exam. At the same time, until I get the hall ticket I don’t know where my exam centre is,” said a final year student from a Navi Mumbai Law college.

Earlier this month, law colleges affiliated to the varsity had complained about technical glitches in the system in uploading marks of their students. The process is a must to complete registration for final exams to be held by the university.

“This delay in hall tickets was already anticipated at that time. Now, with hardly a few days left for the exam to start, students who are unaware of these issues are bound to get stressed,” said the principal of a law college in the western suburbs of the city.

Sachin Pawar from the Student Law Council, a students’ organisation which has written a letter to the varsity regarding the issue, said, “We are demanding the authorities to postpone the exam.”

University officials, however, denied any plan of postponing the exam as yet. “There was ample time for colleges to complete the registration process for their final year students. Hall tickets have been issued to most college students already. The varsity exam section will continue to work on Saturday (November 26) to ensure that the remaining colleges complete registration of their students and hall tickets can be issued,” said an official.