Mumbai land grab case: Home dept suspends two ACP-rank officers named in CBI chargesheet

The High Court asked the CBI to investigate the matter, following which a chargesheet was filed in February. Four officers were suspended by the Mumbai police commissioner. (Representational)

More than six months after four Mumbai Police personnel were suspended for their alleged role in a land grab case at Dahisar, two ACP-rank officers were suspended last week. The CBI had chargesheeted all six officers in connection with the case in February.

“The two ACPs (assistant commissioner of police) have been suspended by the home department. They were not suspended earlier as only the government has the power to suspend ACP-rank officers,” a senior official said.

Others suspended were Inspector Sanjeev Tawde, Assistant Inspector Anand Jadhav, Sub-Inspectors K Shinde and Rekha Saykar from Dahisar police station. “These were lower-rank officers and the then Police Commissioner Sanjay Barve had powers to suspend them,” the official said.

Earlier Jude and Dominic Romell, directors of Romell Housing, had approached the Bombay High Court seeking for an FIR against them to be quashed. The duo alleged that police along with senior officers had helped a private person grab a plot of land they owned.

The High Court asked the CBI to investigate the matter, following which a chargesheet was filed in February. Four officers were suspended by the Mumbai police commissioner. A CBI official said the trial should begin soon.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.