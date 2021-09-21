Mumbai: Lakes supplying water to city have over 99% water of total capacity

The seven lakes that supply drinking water to Mumbai are at present holding 99.41 per cent water of their total capacity, showed Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) data Tuesday. Last year around this time, the lakes were holding 98.01 per cent water of their cumulative capacity.

Mumbai draws water from Bhatsa, Middle Vaitarna, Upper Vaitarna, Tansa and Modak Sagar in Thane and Nashik districts and Tulsi and Vihar, the two lakes located within city limits inside Sanjay Gandhi National Park.

The two key sources of potable water for Mumbai — Tansa and Modak Sagar lakes — had started overflowing on July 22 this year while Tulsi and Vihar overflowed on July 16 and 18, respectively.

According to data shared by the civic body, the seven lakes already have 14,38,850 million litre water or 99.41 per cent against the total capacity of 14.47 lakh million litre. In 2019, the water stock stood at 98.04 per cent of the total capacity.

While very light rainfall was recorded in the catchment areas of these lakes in the last 24 hours, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) in its 24-hour forecast said, light to moderate spells of rain are likely at isolated places in the city and suburbs. In the last 24 hours, Mumbai recorded 6.6 mm rain.

Five gates of Bhatsa lake were opened on September 11. Bhatsa, which alone contributes 50 per cent of the city’s water supply, has 99.58 per cent or 7,14,568 million litre water, only 0.09 meter short of overflowing. Bhatsa also supplies potable water to neighbouring Thane and Bhiwandi districts.

The water level in Modak Sagar is at 99.99 per cent of its total capacity, which is 1,28,925 million litre. Middle Vaitarna is at 97.57 per cent and Upper Vaitarna has 99.36 per cent water.

The BMC takes stock of the water level annually on October 1. If by the end of monsoon, September end, the seven lakes are 100 per cent full, water cuts are unlikely in the city for the rest of the year.