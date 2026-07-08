2 Mumbai lakes are overflowing: Should you worry about flooding?

Vihar and Tulsi, two of Mumbai’s smallest potable water-supplying lakes, filled on Tuesday night following heavy, relentless downpours and have begun overflowing.

Vihar Lake hit 100 per cent capacity and started spilling over at 9 pm on Tuesday, followed shortly by Tulsi Lake, which began overflowing at 11.43 pm. Both reservoirs are located within the dense foliage of the Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP) and are part of the seven-lake network that meets Mumbai’s daily drinking water demands.

Tulsi is Mumbai’s smallest lake reservoir, with a total holding capacity of 8,046 million litres. Vihar is the second-smallest, with a storage capacity of 27,698 million litres, supplying 90 million litres of water to the city every day. Commissioned in 1860, Vihar is the oldest man-made reservoir in the city, its origin coinciding with the historical growth of the erstwhile Bombay city. Tulsi Lake’s water was formally channelled into the city by the then-Governor, Sir Richard Temple Bart, on March 15, 1879.