Rain boost for Mumbai’s 7 lakes as water levels finally rise after weeks of depletion

After weeks of plummeting water levels, the total stock in the seven lakes supplying Mumbai’s water finally recorded a marginal jump Wednesday, following a torrential downpour across the region. Spurred by continuous rain, Powai Lake, an artificial reservoir primarily used for industrial purposes, filled to capacity and began overflowing early in the morning.

Mumbai draws its daily potable water supply from seven key lakes: Tulsi, Tansa, Vehar, Modak Sagar, Bhatsa, Upper Vaitarna, and Middle Vaitarna. Together, they have a cumulative holding capacity of 14.47 lakh million litres. Due to a delayed monsoon and a lack of pre-monsoon showers, lake levels had dipped so significantly that the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) was forced to implement a citywide 10 per cent water cut, along with a 20 per cent reduction for commercial and sports complexes.