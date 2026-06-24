Despite downpour in Mumbai, lake stocks continue to plummet

Despite heavy downpour lashing parts of Mumbai, lake levels continued to plummet on Wednesday with heavy downpour eluding major potable water supply lakes across the region.

As torrential showers battered Mumbai city, Tulsi and Vehar – two of the seven lakes which cater to the city’s potable water supply – received significant rain. In the past 24 hours ending at 6.00 am on Wednesday, over 263 mm rain was recorded over Tulsi lake while 142 mm rain was recorded over Vehar Lake.

Situated within Mumbai’s Sanjay Gandhi National Park belt, Tulsi and Vehar, however, only account for two percent of the total drinking water supplied by the seven lakes.