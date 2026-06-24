Despite downpour in Mumbai, lake stocks continue to plummet

As torrential showers battered Mumbai city, Tulsi and Vehar – two of the seven lakes which cater to the city’s potable water supply – received significant rain. In the past 24 hours ending at 6.00 am on Wednesday, over 263 mm rain was recorded over Tulsi lake while 142 mm rain was recorded over Vehar Lake.
Situated within Mumbai’s Sanjay Gandhi National Park belt, Tulsi and Vehar, however, only account for two percent of the total drinking water supplied by the seven lakes.
The seven lakes – Tulsi, Vihar, Tansa, Middle Vaitarna, Upper Vaitarna, Bhatsa, and Modak Sagar – have a total holding capacity of 14.47 lakh million litres. Of these, Tulsi holds 8,046 million litres of potable water, and 27,698 million litres is held by Vehar at its full capacity.
On Wednesday, heavy downpour eluded the interior regions wherein the other lakes are situated.
While Upper Vaitarna catchment area received no rainfall between Tuesday and Wednesday, 13 mm rain was recorded over Middle Vaitarna reservoir, 32 rain was received over Modak Sagar, 68 mm over Tansa lake, and 70 mm over Bhatsa reservoir.
“While the coastal region receives heavy downpour, most lakes are situated in the interiors, and concerns remain as this year, there is forecast of below average rainfall,” explained an IMD official.
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After heavy spells across the city, the total stock in seven lakes on Wednesday plummeted to 1.14 lakh million litres which accounts for 7.94 percent, marking a drop from Tuesday when the stock touched 8.07 percent of the total holding capacity.
With lake levels remaining low, Mumbai will continue to reel under a 10 percent water cut while 20 percent cut is enforced across construction and commercial sites. “We will be closely monitoring the situation. Any further decision on more cuts will be taken after evaluating the rain forecast and lake levels by month end,” said a source.
Nayonika Bose is a Senior Correspondent with The Indian Express’ Mumbai bureau. While in the early stages of her career, her focused reporting on local governance and community welfare already demonstrates clear Expertise and Trustworthiness in covering essential civic issues impacting Mumbai's residents.
Expertise & Authority (E-E-A-T)
Specialized Focus: Nayonika's reporting is dedicated to civic and community issues, providing readers with highly relevant, ground-level information about the functionality and administration of India's largest metropolitan area.
Core Coverage Areas: Her articles highlight a strong focus on the fundamental quality of life and public safety in Mumbai, including:
Civic Infrastructure: Reports on critical failures and initiatives related to public works, such as the recurring problem of unauthorized building collapses in Navi Mumbai, the construction of new infrastructure projects (like the Dahisar-Bhayandar Link Road and the Mahalaxmi cable-stayed bridge), and the maintenance of essential city services (e.g., manhole cover theft).
Urban Governance & Crisis Management: Provides detailed coverage of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) response to major crises, particularly during the monsoon (e.g., heavy rainfall, water cuts, and public health concerns like dengue and malaria) and large-scale public safety incidents (e.g., the hoarding collapse fallout).
Community Welfare & Rights: Reports on key social issues, including the financial aid scheme for persons with disabilities, the struggles of Mumbai's hawkers protesting eviction drives, and the dangers faced by workers due to the continuation of manual scavenging in water tanks.
Cultural & Heritage Reporting: Covers significant community stories, including the restoration of British-era fountains and the history of institutions like the 126-year-old Chinchpokli cemetery, showing a breadth of interest beyond pure administration.
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