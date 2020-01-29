Mumbai: Lakdawala, aide remanded to police custody till February 5

This is the third case in which the police have arrested Lakdawala ever since he was arrested from Patna on January 8 on charges of extortion. This is the third case in which the police have arrested Lakdawala ever since he was arrested from Patna on January 8 on charges of extortion.

Former gangster Chhota Rajan aide Ejaz Lakdawala and his associate Salim Penwala were produced before a magistrate court on Tuesday that remanded the duo in police custody till February 5. This is the third case in which the police have arrested Lakdawala ever since he was arrested from Patna on January 8 on charges of extortion.

A crime branch officer said, “Penwala, known to have worked as an informer of several police officers, was one of the people who helped Lakdawala zero in on targets for extortion. Penwala’s interrogation should help us get details on others who worked along with him.” An officer said around 25 cases have been registered against Lakdawala in the city and police are likely to take his remand in several other cases as well.

