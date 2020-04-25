Mumbai: Lack of staffers big hurdle to resume services, say pvt hospitals

A doctor from Breach Candy hospital, meanwhile, said several of their staffers are living in COVID-19 hotspots and could not travel to work. (Representational) A doctor from Breach Candy hospital, meanwhile, said several of their staffers are living in COVID-19 hotspots and could not travel to work. (Representational)

Another round of discussions was held between government officials, public and private hospitals Friday over handling the surge in COVID-19 cases, and restarting facilities at private hospitals in Mumbai. While the meeting harped on the need to provide medical facilities for non-coronavirus patients, private hospitals maintained that lack of staffers a big hurdle for them to resume normal operations.

“We are hoping to start admissions by Monday if all staffers come. Other hospitals are also trying to resume services,” said Dr Gautam Bhansali of Bombay Hospital, who attended the video-conference. After multiple rounds of talks with its staffers, the hospital has issued a circular stating routine services will be started from next week. “We are keeping our fingers crossed,” Bhansali said.

A doctor from Breach Candy hospital, meanwhile, said several of their staffers are living in COVID-19 hotspots and could not travel to work. The hospital currently is running emergency medical care but its out-patient department (OPD) is operating on skeletal staff.

Several administrators from the private hospitals also claimed that a major hurdle was to convince hospital nurses, ward boys, and housekeeping staff to report to work. “The government has asked hospitals to pay staffers even if they remain at home during the lockdown. Since they will get their salary, most have refused to report to work,” a medical director from a south Mumbai-based private hospital said.

At Jaslok hospital, the OPD has been shut, but admissions for emergency treatment and surgery have continued. “We are not doing elective surgeries as of now. Normal OPD will take time too,” a hospital official said. For elective surgeries, the official said, a patient has to be tested first for COVID-19 before admission. In the past, asymptomatic patients admitted for other illnesses had become a source of infection in the city’s top hospitals, including Wockhardt, Bhatia, Jaslok, and Hinduja Hospital (Khar). Doctors also said there was a need to segregate hospitals into COVID and non-COVID facilities to ensure coronavirus-infected patients were not admitted at hospitals where patients with other illnesses were being treated.

