Saturday, June 16, 2018
Mumbai: Labourer drowns in Tansa river

The incident took place on June 1 when Bihar natives Shyamkumar Beed (20) and his brother-in-law Sunilkumar Beed (31) found work on a boat that sailed off from Usgaon in Virar

| Mumbai | Published: June 7, 2018 4:10:31 am
A labourer working on a sand-dredging boat on the Tansa river drowned after being allegedly buried under a mound of sand last week. The incident took place on June 1 when Bihar natives Shyamkumar Beed (20) and his brother-in-law Sunilkumar Beed (31) found work on a boat that sailed off from Usgaon in Virar. The police said the men had been hired for a day’s work by boat’s owners Ramdas Dongre and Nitin Jadhav. Sunilkumar had allegedly dived into the river to check on the pump after it stopped working. Dongre and Jadhav were arrested on June 1 and later released on bail.

