Mumbai: Labourer dies after falling from third floor of construction site

THREE DAYS after joining work, a labourer fell to his death from the third floor of an under construction building site in Goregaon.

The deceased, identified as Rahul Rathod (18), died on Sunday. He was a school dropout and lived in Goregaon (East).

On the basis of the statement of Rahul’s father, the Goregaon police has registered a case of negligence against the contractor and the site supervisor, who have been accused of not providing adequate safety gear to those working at the site.

Explained Apathy, laxity, in implementation of Building Act Injuries to workers at construction sites point to the absence of basic measures to ensure their safety and security. This is the second time in a month that a construction worker has suffered a serious injury after falling from a height. On October 29, eight workers were injured in Balkumpada in Thane after falling from the 16th floor after the scaffolding collapsed. According to The Building and other Construction Workers’ (Regulation of Employment and Conditions of Service) Act, the primary responsibility of ensuring workers’ safety lies with the contractor. However, the state’s Labour Department lacks the manpower to carry out frequent inspections of construction sites in order to ensure compliance.

The police said that around 11 am on November 23, when Rahul was trying to break a wall on the third floor of the building, he allegedly lost balance and fell to the ground floor. He was rushed to Lifeline hospital in Goregaon where he succumbed to a head injury on Sunday.

The complainant, Ravindra Rathod, in his statement to police, has said: “I have been working for the same contractor for a long time. A few days ago, he asked whether I could get more people to work at the site near Best society in Goregaon West.”

As Ravindra’s earning didn’t fulfil the needs of his family, he got Rahul a job at the site. “He had joined work on November 20. He fell to his death in front of me, while I was working on the ground floor of the building,” Ravindra told police.

“After his death, the father came to the police station and got a case registered against the contractor and the site supervisor,” said an officer from Goregaon police. The two have been booked under IPC sections of causing death by negligence and common intention. No arrests have been made yet.

“We are verifying the claims of the deceased’s father. We will record the statements of the other labourers working at the site and on the basis of the findings, we will decide on further action,” said an officer.