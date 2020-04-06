Mumbai: Lab technician tests positive, Dharavi at five cases

In the ward, the BMC has identified 57 high-risk contacts and 187 low-risk contacts, while 3,450 people have been advised home quarantine. In the ward, the BMC has identified 57 high-risk contacts and 187 low-risk contacts, while 3,450 people have been advised home quarantine.

Brihanmumbai municipal corporation, Covid 19 cases, coronavirus outbreak, mumbai news, indian express newsThe number of coronavirus (COVID-19) cases rose to five in the densely-populated Dharavi on Sunday. A 21-year-old male with no travel history tested positive on Saturday. The male, a lab technician, was working at a pathology laboratory in Airoli till March 24. He complained of symptoms on March 29.

The BMC identified five high-risk contacts of the patient and 179 low-risk contacts, who were advised home quarantine. The civic body disinfected the building and sealed it, taking the total number of buildings sealed at G North ward to five.

In the ward, the BMC has identified 57 high-risk contacts and 187 low-risk contacts, while 3,450 people have been advised home quarantine. The civic body has set up a health camp in all the five sealed zones to check and collect swabs of high-risk contacts and those with respiratory illnesses. Baliga Nagar in Dharavi, which recorded the first COVID-19 case from the area of a 56-year-old male with no travel history, has a population of 2,500. Of the 2,500, 132 are senior citizens and 32 have respiratory illnesses, cough/cold or fever. The swabs of the contacts have been sent to Haffkine Institute in Parel.

In view of the outbreak and cases being found in Dharavi, buildings were sealed and basic needs such as medicines, vegetables and food packets are being provided to the residents. All high-risk contacts and all showing symptoms have been moved to Rajiv Gandhi sports complex, Dharavi, where the civic body has arranged a 300-bed facility. Food and other facilities will be provided to them.

