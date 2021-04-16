Mumbai: Lab technician held over false Covid reports

The accused was identified as Krushna Saroj, a resident of Laljipada in Kandivali (west). Saroj has studied up to HSC and was working with SRL Diagnostic Centre.

The local crime branch of Mira-Bhayandar Vasai Virar (MBVV) police Wednesday busted a fake Covid-19 test report racket, and arrested a lab technician who created false negative reports for Rs 1,000 each using Aadhaar cards.

The police found 156 test reports for Covid-19 on his mobile phone, which are suspected to be fake. Mahesh Patil, DCP crime, MBVV police, said probe is on to verify each of the 156 reports.

The accused was identified as Krushna Saroj, a resident of Laljipada in Kandivali (west). Saroj has studied up to HSC and was working with SRL Diagnostic Centre.

The police got a tip-off that Saroj used to issue false negative reports within hours of getting Aadhaar copies from his clients. The police then sent a decoy customer. Subsequently Saroj was caught.