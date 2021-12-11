Mumbai: Executive with global pharma company loses Rs 2.50 lakh to KYC fraud

A 58-year-old man working with a global pharmaceutical company was duped of Rs 2.50 lakh by a cyber fraudster who impersonated as an employee of a mobile network service operator and tricked him into transferring the money on the pretext of updating his Know Your Customer (KYC) documents.

The complainant lodged an FIR with the Bandra police station on December 9. He said that he had received a text message, which he thought was from his service provider, asking him to call urgently on a number to update the KYC documents.

The complainant called and was asked to share his debit card and net banking details as part of the procedure. Within minutes, Rs 2.50 lakh were withdrawn from his account in nine transactions. He then realized that he had been duped and approached the local police.

This comes a day after former cricketer Vinod Kambli was duped of Rs 1.14 lakh by a cyber fraudster using the same modus operandi. Kambli, too, has registered an FIR with Bandra police.