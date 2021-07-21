Mumbai: Kurla west to get skywalk easing pedestrian movement

Officials from the bridges department said that the skywalk would help pedestrian movement in the congested area due to narrow roads and waterlogging during monsoons.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has decided to construct a skywalk at Kurla west, from Taximen’s Colony to Shreekrishna Chowk, to smoothen the pedestrian movement in the usually congested area.

The civic body has finalised a contractor for the 300-metre long and 4.25-metre wide skywalk costing Rs 20 crore. A proposal will be tabled before the standing committee for approval today (Wednesday).

Officials from the bridges department said that the skywalk would help pedestrian movement in the congested area due to narrow roads and waterlogging during monsoons.

“After the standing committee approves the proposal, the contractor has to start the work within 15 months (excluding monsoon) of receiving the work order,” said a BMC official.