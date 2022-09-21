scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Sep 21, 2022

Mumbai: Here are new traffic routes in Kurla due to Metro and sewage line work

The work will be carried out on the south-bound stretch of the Santacruz-Chembur link road, and on the stretch between Kanakiya Zillion to Kapadiya Nagar. The traffic restrictions will be in place from 12 am on October 1 till 12 am on March 1, 2023.

Mumbai: 14 malls asked to open up parking lots for motoristsThe traffic restrictions will be in place from 12 am on October 1 till 12 am on March 1 next year.(Express)

The Mumbai traffic police has issued a notification regarding traffic restrictions on the Santacruz-Chembur link road on account of work related to a sewage line and Metro 2 B construction. The traffic restrictions will be in place from 12 am on October 1 till 12 am on March 1, 2023.

The work will be carried out on the south-bound stretch of the Santacruz-Chembur link road, and on the stretch between Kanakiya Zillion to Kapadiya Nagar.

Vehicular movement will be restricted for motorists coming from:

Ghatkopar L.B.S road and taking a right turn at Kurla Depot Junction to go towards Vakola through South Bond of Santacruz-Chembur Link Road

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
How YouTube monetisation of Shorts will workPremium
How YouTube monetisation of Shorts will work
Tata Group to bring AirAsia India, Vistara under Air India by 2024Premium
Tata Group to bring AirAsia India, Vistara under Air India by 2024
Kashmir among likely venues for meetings in run-up to G-20Premium
Kashmir among likely venues for meetings in run-up to G-20
Sudden narrowing of lanes, no signboards: Palghar cops flag warning signa...Premium
Sudden narrowing of lanes, no signboards: Palghar cops flag warning signa...

Sion L.B.S Road and taking a left turn from Kurla Depot Junction to go towards Vakola through the south bound of Santacruz-Chembur Link Road

Chembur through south bound of Santacruz-Chembur Link Road and going straight towards Vakola by crossing L.BS. Road.

As these roads will be shut for motorists, the traffic police have provided optional routes for vehicular movement.

All vehicles coming from Ghatkopar through LBS road, taking right turn from Kurla Depot Junction to go towards Vakola through CST road can go straight through LBS road, take a right turn at Surve Junction and proceed through Sitaram Bhairu Road. They can then take a right at MTNL junction and proceed to their desire destination through Razzak Junction.

Advertisement

The vehicles proceeding through LBS and going towards Vakola by taking a left at Kurla Depot Junction may take a left turn at Surve Junction before Kurla Depot Junction itself on LBS road and proceed through Sitaram Bhairu Road.

More from Mumbai

All vehicles coming from Chembur through the Chembur-Santacruz Link Road and going towards Vakola can take a left at Kurla Depot Junction and proceed through LBS. They can take right turn at Surve Junction and proceed through Sitaram Bhairu Road.

First published on: 21-09-2022 at 09:56:22 am
Next Story

Today’s Special: Son Heung-Min’s return to form will come as a relief for South Korea ahead of the World Cup

UPSC-CSE DEDICATED SECTION with UPSC KEY for Subscribers Monday-Friday, daily UPSC ESSENTIALS aimed at syllabus, expert talk, weekly news & key terms with MCQs, case studies, much more
Subscribe for full access
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 21: Latest News
Advertisement