Mumbai: Here are new traffic routes in Kurla due to Metro and sewage line work

The Mumbai traffic police has issued a notification regarding traffic restrictions on the Santacruz-Chembur link road on account of work related to a sewage line and Metro 2 B construction. The traffic restrictions will be in place from 12 am on October 1 till 12 am on March 1, 2023.

The work will be carried out on the south-bound stretch of the Santacruz-Chembur link road, and on the stretch between Kanakiya Zillion to Kapadiya Nagar.

Vehicular movement will be restricted for motorists coming from:

– Ghatkopar L.B.S road and taking a right turn at Kurla Depot Junction to go towards Vakola through South Bond of Santacruz-Chembur Link Road

– Sion L.B.S Road and taking a left turn from Kurla Depot Junction to go towards Vakola through the south bound of Santacruz-Chembur Link Road

– Chembur through south bound of Santacruz-Chembur Link Road and going straight towards Vakola by crossing L.BS. Road.

As these roads will be shut for motorists, the traffic police have provided optional routes for vehicular movement.

All vehicles coming from Ghatkopar through LBS road, taking right turn from Kurla Depot Junction to go towards Vakola through CST road can go straight through LBS road, take a right turn at Surve Junction and proceed through Sitaram Bhairu Road. They can then take a right at MTNL junction and proceed to their desire destination through Razzak Junction.

The vehicles proceeding through LBS and going towards Vakola by taking a left at Kurla Depot Junction may take a left turn at Surve Junction before Kurla Depot Junction itself on LBS road and proceed through Sitaram Bhairu Road.

All vehicles coming from Chembur through the Chembur-Santacruz Link Road and going towards Vakola can take a left at Kurla Depot Junction and proceed through LBS. They can take right turn at Surve Junction and proceed through Sitaram Bhairu Road.