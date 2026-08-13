30 hours after Mumbai landslide, one man is still missing

Over thirty hours have passed since a part of the hillock above Gaushiya chawl in the Kurla area of Mumbai came crashing down, killing seven and trapping several beneath the rubble. Dozens of rescuers have since raced against the time to save those trapped in the Mumbai landslide. But even after 30 hours, Saddam Hussain Shaikh remains trapped beneath a huge boulder that fell on his shanty.

The rescue operation after the Mumbai landslide started at 5 am on Wednesday, August 12, and is yet to be called off. Speaking to The Indian Express, officials from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) said the rescue operation has become extremely challenging because the area is highly confined, densely populated, and mountainous.

“In some portions, there is barely a 2- to 2.5-foot passage, making it extremely difficult for our personnel to enter, move around, and carry out the search. There are mountains and houses in the area, with people also living on the slopes,” an NDRF personnel said.

Challenges after Mumbai landslide: Narrow lanes, shaky ground

After the landslide, the chawl ground has become highly shaky and unstable, hindering the rescue mission. Besides narrow lanes and shaky ground, another challenge facing the rescuers is the presence of large boulders that have stacked on those that fell on the chawl.

To clear the area and save Saddam Hussain, the personnel are required to cut through the boulders and the debris. And they have to do it with hammers and other small equipment since heavy machinery cannot be taken into the area.

“It is extremely difficult to cut through such large boulders manually. In such mountainous conditions, when a person is trapped beneath huge boulders and debris and has remained there for a prolonged period, the chances of survival are very low. In the mountains, the chances of a person surviving under such conditions are very low. It is very difficult to reach the person, cut through the boulders and remove the debris manually,” the NDRF official added.

Located on a hilltop with no proper road access, the mishap site cannot be reached by emergency cranes or JCBs.

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Speaking to the Express, Ravindra Ambulgekar, chief fire officer (CFO) of the Mumbai Fire Brigade, said the rescue operation has slowed since rescuers have to use shovels and their hands to dig through the rubble.

“The hilltop is nearly 2 km from the base of the hill, which is the last point accessible to vehicles. Rescue personnel therefore have to walk up and down the slope to reach the site and transport equipment and supplies. This is a mammoth task which is contributing to slow progress of the operation,” Ambulgekar said.