30 hours after Mumbai landslide, one man is still missing

Over thirty hours have passed since a part of the hillock above Gaushiya chawl in the Kurla area of Mumbai came crashing down, killing seven and trapping several beneath the rubble. Dozens of rescuers have since raced against the time to save those trapped in the Mumbai landslide. But even after 30 hours, Saddam Hussain Shaikh remains trapped beneath a huge boulder that fell on his shanty.
The rescue operation after the Mumbai landslide started at 5 am on Wednesday, August 12, and is yet to be called off. Speaking to The Indian Express, officials from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) said the rescue operation has become extremely challenging because the area is highly confined, densely populated, and mountainous.
“In some portions, there is barely a 2- to 2.5-foot passage, making it extremely difficult for our personnel to enter, move around, and carry out the search. There are mountains and houses in the area, with people also living on the slopes,” an NDRF personnel said.
Challenges after Mumbai landslide: Narrow lanes, shaky ground
After the landslide, the chawl ground has become highly shaky and unstable, hindering the rescue mission. Besides narrow lanes and shaky ground, another challenge facing the rescuers is the presence of large boulders that have stacked on those that fell on the chawl.
To clear the area and save Saddam Hussain, the personnel are required to cut through the boulders and the debris. And they have to do it with hammers and other small equipment since heavy machinery cannot be taken into the area.
“It is extremely difficult to cut through such large boulders manually. In such mountainous conditions, when a person is trapped beneath huge boulders and debris and has remained there for a prolonged period, the chances of survival are very low. In the mountains, the chances of a person surviving under such conditions are very low. It is very difficult to reach the person, cut through the boulders and remove the debris manually,” the NDRF official added.
Located on a hilltop with no proper road access, the mishap site cannot be reached by emergency cranes or JCBs.
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Speaking to the Express, Ravindra Ambulgekar, chief fire officer (CFO) of the Mumbai Fire Brigade, said the rescue operation has slowed since rescuers have to use shovels and their hands to dig through the rubble.
“The hilltop is nearly 2 km from the base of the hill, which is the last point accessible to vehicles. Rescue personnel therefore have to walk up and down the slope to reach the site and transport equipment and supplies. This is a mammoth task which is contributing to slow progress of the operation,” Ambulgekar said.
Pratip Acharya is a seasoned journalist based in Mumbai reporting for The Indian Express. With a career spanning over a decade, his work demonstrates strong Expertise and Authority in critical urban issues, civic affairs, and electoral politics across Eastern and Western India.
Expertise & Authority
Current Role: Journalist, The Indian Express (IE), reporting from Mumbai.
Core Authority: Pratip's reporting focuses sharply on local democracy and development, specializing in:
Urban Governance and Civic Affairs: Providing in-depth analysis of municipal decision-making, city planning, and local infrastructure, essential for informed urban reporting.
City Politics and Environment: Covering the political dynamics of Mumbai and surrounding areas, alongside critical environmental challenges impacting the metro region.
Electoral Coverage (High-Stakes Experience): He has extensive experience in high-stakes political reporting, having covered major elections, establishing his Trustworthiness in political analysis:
National: Lok Sabha elections in 2014 and 2019.
State: West Bengal Assembly elections in 2016 and Maharashtra Assembly elections in 2019.
Major Assignments (Ground Reporting): Pratip demonstrated commitment during crises by conducting ground reporting throughout the Covid-19 pandemic since its breakout in 2020, offering first-hand accounts and analysis of the public health crisis.
Experience
Extensive Experience: Starting his career in 2014, Pratip has built his foundation across multiple prominent English dailies:
Started at The Times of India in Kolkata (2014).
Relocated to Mumbai (2016) and worked with The Free Press Journal and Hindustan Times before joining The Indian Express.
Pratip Acharya's diverse experience across major publications, coupled with his specialized focus on the intricate details of urban governance and a track record of covering major electoral and health crises, establishes him as a trusted and authoritative source for news from India's critical metropolitan centres. ... Read More