Mumbai: Kirit Somaiya says firm owned by Maharashtra CM’s brother-in-law engaged in money laundering

BJP leader Kirit Somaiya Friday alleged that Shreeji Homes, a company linked to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s brother-in-law Shridhar Patankar, has engaged in money laundering of Rs 29.62 crore.

Somaiya alleged that Shreeji Homes has an office in Bandra and it constructed a building in the Shivaji Park area. “The firm has two entries of Rs 5.86 crore and Rs 23.75 crore. The company is used to hide black money,” he said.

“Shreeji Homes is a partnership firm between Shridhar Patanakar and two private companies. Uddhav Thackeray should answer his connection with the firm,” said Somaiya Friday while speaking at a press conference.

He also said that he has filed a complaint with the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Income Tax offices in Delhi and Mumbai against Nandkishor Chaturvedi, who is allegedly involved in laundering money along with Patankar. Chaturvedi, who has been accused in another similar case, is currently absconding.