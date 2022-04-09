Mumbai: Kirit Somaiya FIR may be transferred to EOW

A DAY after an FIR was registered against BJP leader and former MP Kirit Somaiya and his son at the Trombay police station, discussions are underway between senior police officers if the probe should be handed over to the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Mumbai Police.

The FIR was registered on charges of alleged cheating and criminal breach of trust linked to the collection Rs 57 crore as donation for restoring decommissioned aircraft carrier INS Vikrant. In Mumbai, cases that involve an amount that exceed Rs 10 crore are investigated by the EOW.

A senior officer said, “The FIR was registered at the Trombay police station since the complainant approached the local police. However, we are discussing if the offence should be transferred to the EOW, as it is more adept at probing cases involving large sums. EOW’s mandate is to probe cases above Rs 10 crore and in the current case, allegations of siphoning Rs 57 crore has been made.” The officer added that in a day or two, they will decide on who should investigate the matter.

The officer further said that they will first seek details from Somaiya, his son Neil and others involved in collecting money and what they did with it. “The decommissioned aircraft was eventually scrapped, so, we need to find out what was done with the money that was collected. While initially they had said that

the money would be handed over to the Governor, a recent RTI response has claimed that no money was received by the Governor’s office.”

He added that the probe was at the initial stage and any action will be taken after sufficient evidence of wrongdoing is found.

Meanwhile, the Trombay police issued summons to Kirit and Neil Somaiya to appear before it on Saturday morning.

According to the complaint filed by ex-Armyman Baban Bhose, Somiaya, his son and others had collected money in 2013-14 in the name of restoring Vikrant. It stated that money was collected from the public through donation boxes at railway stations in Mumbai.

Bhosle had alleged that he put Rs 2,000 in one of the boxes and that, as per his knowledge, Rs 57 crore was collected from the public. The complaint added that while collecting donations, Somaiya had said that the money would be donated to the Governor. Bhosle had said that when he found the money had not been given to the Governor, he lodged a complaint. Somaiya has denied the allegations.