Mumbai: Kirit Somaiya files complaint against cop at Khar police station

BJP leader Kirit Somaiya Tuesday lodged a complaint against a police officer posted at the Khar police station for registering a “fake FIR” against him in the incident of assault that took place outside the police station Saturday night.

A former BJP MP, Somaiya was attacked by Shiv Sena workers outside the Khar police station when he had gone to meet Independent MLA Ravi Rana and his wife Navneet Rana (MP). Both Ravi and Navneet Rane were arrested and kept in police custody. They were slapped with charges of sedition.

Speaking to reporters after filing the complaint, Somaiya said, “The Khar police station has registered a complaint against a police official who had filed a fake FIR against me in the Khar assault case.”

Somaiya also alleged that Shiv Sena workers had physically attacked him and wanted to kill him. “The police inaction against Sena workers is shocking. Therefore, I filed a complaint demanding FIR against sainiks for conspiring to kill me. “It is a criminal conspiracy to protect the Shiv Sena goondas who tried to kill me. In the FIR, we have demanded action under Sections 467, 465, 466, 471, 167, 217, 218, 120b of the IPC.”