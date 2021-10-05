scorecardresearch
Tuesday, October 05, 2021
Mumbai: Kirit Somaiya gets bail after he appears before court in defamation case

An NGO and its founder in separate pleas had claimed that Kirit Somaiya had, through his Twitter account, made baseless allegations about the organisation’s involvement in a housing scam.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
October 5, 2021 3:51:47 pm
BJP bows to Shiv Sena, drops anti-corruption crusader Kirit Somaiya in Mumbai North EastKirit Somaiya (Express Photo by Prem Nath Pandey)

A Metropolitan magistrate’s court Tuesday granted bail to BJP leader Kirit Somaiya in connection with a case filed by an NGO and its founder for alleged defamatory statements.

The Sewree Metropolitan Court granted bail to Somaiya after he appeared before it. Last month, the court had issued summons to Somaiya saying that prima facie there is a case made out under charges of defamation against him. The court granted bail to him in two separate cases linked to the same allegations made by NGO Earth and its founder in his personal capacity.

“It is prima facie proved that the words spoken by accused Kirit Somaiya were such that it had harmed the reputation of NGO Earth (complainant),” the court had said last month while issuing summons to him.

The NGO and its founder in separate pleas had claimed that Somaiya had, through his Twitter account, made baseless allegations about the organisation’s involvement in a housing scam causing harm to its reputation and sought action against Somaiya.

Somaiya pleaded not guilty Tuesday and the court posted the matter next month for recording of evidence.

  The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
