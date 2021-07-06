Mumbai: King Cobra spotted in Tillari Reserve

July 6, 2021 3:04:59 am
The world’s longest venomous snake, king cobra (Ophiophagus hannah), was sighted in the recently declared conservation reserve, Tillari, in Sindhudurg district. A video shot by Shubham Dharne, a nature and wildlife enthusiast, shows the reptile feasting on a monitor lizard.
Officials said king cobra sightings in the area have occurred before. “The sightings of the king cobra in northern western ghats have been documented previously… It is their natural habitat,” said Ben Clement, chief conservator of forests, Kolhapur territorial.
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
