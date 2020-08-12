Mumbai: Kin vandalise hospital after death of patient

Chavan’s family members claimed that at the hospital he was examined but the family was told to shift him elsewhere as no critical beds were available. (Representational)

Alleging that a 48-year-old APMC market trader who was taken to a private hospital in Navi Mumbai was turned away due to unavailability of beds even as he had suffered a heart attack, the patient’s kin vandalised the hospital premises on Tuesday.

The man, Suresh Chavan, a resident of Ghansoli, was rushed to Fortis Hospital in Vashi after 2 am when he complained of chest pain. Chavan’s family members claimed that at the hospital he was examined but the family was told to shift him elsewhere as no critical beds were available.

“He succumbed within half an hour even as we attempted to get him admitted,” said a relative. The relative also claimed that a bill of Rs 3,391 was given to them as admission, document and other charges. Some people accompanying the family then vandalised the hospital premises, breaking door glasses.

“The said patient was brought into the Emergency Room in the early hours today; immediately the medical team started assessing him. While the assessment was underway, his family members enquired about hospitalization, it was communicated to them that all critical care beds were full. Before we could assist the family with the next steps, the patient collapsed; this occurred within minutes of the patient’s arrival into the Emergency room. Immediately, lifesaving procedures were initiated, and Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) was administered, but the patient could not be revived. The patient’s family reacted aggressively to the news of loss of their family member,” Fortis Hospital said in a statement.

The hospital has filed a complaint with police who has registered an FIR against four persons.

