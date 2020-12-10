Mumbai: Kin of Lalbaug cylinder blast victims receive compensation

The cylinder blast led to a fire in the premises, injuring 16 people (Express photo)

The families of the two deceased and 14 injured in the LPG cylinder blast at Lalbaug on December 6 received compensation from the Mumbai collector’s office on Wednesday. The families of Sushila Bangera (62) and Karim (50) got Rs 2 lakh, while Rs 50,000 each went to those who sustained burn injuries.

Nine of the injured continue to remain critical with third-degree burns and face the risk of infection. The blast took place due to a leak in the cylinder. The incident happened on the second floor of Sarabhai chawl building in Lalbaug.

The room was owned by Mangesh Rane, owner of Rane Caterers, whose daughter’s wedding preparations were underway. The family was storing cylinders and raw material for cooking in the room when the leak happened. A fire spread through the common passage of the second floor, leading to an explosion.

Bangera, who was living alone in the chawl room, was critically injured and died the same day. Karim, who was Rane’s employee, suffered third degree burns and a chest injury. He died at KEM hospital on December 7.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd