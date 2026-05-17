Mumbai tree collapse: Teen girl dies week after Khar accident, other passenger remains critical

A week after a tree collapsed onto an autorickshaw in Mumbai’s Khar, 15-year-old Aarica Shrivastav, one of the two girls critically injured in the incident, succumbed to her injuries early on Sunday morning at Hinduja Hospital. The other critical victim, 21-year-old Harshita Kumar, remains in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

The mishap occurred on May 10, when a tree inside the compound of an under-construction building crashed onto a passing auto-rickshaw. The passengers, Manasvi Shrivastav, 19, her younger sister Aarica, and Harshita, were heading out for lunch when the tree struck. While Manasvi suffered a fractured leg, Aarica and Harshita sustained severe head trauma, including skull fractures, and lost consciousness.

The autorickshaw driver rushed them to Hinduja Hospital, where Aarica and Harshita spent the last week fighting for their lives in the ICU.

Aarica passed away at 6.05 am on Sunday. A medical officer from P D Hinduja Hospital said, “Despite all efforts made by our medical team to stabilise her condition, she could not be saved and passed away following a brave seven-day battle with her injuries.” Doctors confirmed that Harshita remains in critical condition.

Following the incident, the Khar police registered a case of alleged negligence against Bluestone Properties, the construction company managing the site where the tree collapsed, last Monday. The FIR was filed based on a complaint by Aarica’s surviving sister, Manasvi.

Senior officials from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) garden cell stated that a site inspection revealed stones from the construction activity had been stacked at the base of the tree, weakening its roots and triggering the collapse.

Responding to the allegations on Sunday, a spokesperson for Bluestone Properties expressed grief over the loss but claimed the project was being executed in full statutory compliance. The builder suggested that concealed internal decay, including a severe termite infestation, was responsible for the fall, despite no visible external signs of instability.

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“Even as our immediate priority remains supporting the family, Bluestone is fully cooperating with authorities and has shared all relevant records to enable an independent and transparent technical assessment. Out of respect for the ongoing process and the sensitivity of this loss, any determination at this stage would be premature,” it said.

“The development project is being executed in full statutory compliance, under rigorous engineering oversight and safety protocols. At this difficult moment, our focus remains on standing by the affected families and ensuring that the matter is assessed objectively, with conclusions guided solely by verified technical findings and expert assessment,” the statement added.

The tragedy has prompted the BMC to launch a first-of-its-kind tree-watering drive this summer. The civic body’s internal probe into recent incidents identified rising summer heat levels and tree ’embolism’, a condition in which air bubbles block water flow in a tree’s vascular system, as major root causes of unexpected tree collapses across the city.