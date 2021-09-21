Mumbai: Khar subway dilapidated, needs immediate action, say residents

Demanding immediate relief from traffic chaos due to the dilapidated condition of the Khar subway, residents from Khar and Santacruz have warned of a protest if authorities fail to resolve the issue.

Citizens and resident associations have claimed that the Khar subway is dilapidated and there is an immediate need for infrastructure development on the stretch. They have said the subway also poses a safety and security threat and requires a structural audit.

The residents have threatened to approach the court if action is not taken.

A campaign was started on Tuesday by Mumbai North Central District Forum (MNCDF) and Santacruz East Residents Associations by putting up banners outside society gates and using social media platforms to raise the concerns.

“The demand for a flyover connecting West & East over the old & dilapidated Khar Subway; it’s the need of the hour. Citizens & residents are frustrated over traffic, waterlogging, no parking, pothole issues all which are present in roads leading to & from #KharSubway,” MNCDF tweeted.

The widening and revamp of the subway was earlier termed impractical by the authorities, after which in 2016 the BMC and Western Railway conducted a survey for a rail overbridge, but that is yet to materialize.