Mumbai: Police recovers Rs 1.01 lakh lost by senior citizen in cyber-fraud

The Khar police recovered Rs 1.01 lakh lost by a 68-year-old woman to cyber-fraud after she approached the police station with her bank statement within three hours of the fraud taking place. As the fraudsters operate from far off states and it’s difficult to trace them, the Mumbai Police try to recover the money in as many cases as possible if the victim approaches them immediately after the crime takes place which is termed as golden hours.

The complainant, in this case, was having a problem with some material she bought from an online shopping portal. She went on Google and searched for its customer care number. However, she was unaware that many fraudsters give their own number on Google as that of customer care of banks, shopping portals, wine shops, online marketplaces, job portals etc.

The 68-year-old called on the number and the fraudster, on the pretext of helping her refund her money, made her download a remote access application which enabled him to see her mobile activities. He then asked her to make a small online payment for the refund and saw her debit card details and OTP as well. He then used it to transfer Rs 1.01 lakh in multiple transactions.

“Around 12.30 pm, the crime occurred and she approached us at 3 pm. We quickly got in touch with the nodal officials for the bank and the e-wallet where the money got transferred and froze the account. The money has been recovered,” said Netra Mule, police sub inspector from the Khar police station.