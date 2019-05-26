Mumbai: Kenyan national, ‘largest cocaine supplier’, arrested

POLICE CLAIMED to have arrested a Kenyan national, alleged to be the largest supplier of high quality cocaine in the western suburbs.

The accused was identified as 33-year-old David Tabulai, who is a native of Nairobi and lives alone in Khoparkhairane in Navi Mumbai. Police said the man was carrying out the operation on his own.

On Friday night, acting on a tip-off, the Bandra unit of the Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) arrested Tabulai, who was carrying a green bag, from Carter Road. According to police, they seized 510 gm cocaine from inside the bag that he was carrying.

Police traced the cocaine to Tabulai from drug mules arriving in Mumbai from South America. “The accused would meet the mule at the airport and receive the consignment in a bathroom. He would pass on the consignment to a local peddler in Khar,” the official said.