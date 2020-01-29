Mumbai: KEM hospital takes part in cadaver organ transplant

Doctors counselled his family, who agreed to donate his organs. While the kidney could not be transplanted due to medical problems, his liver was harvested and sent to Apollo Hospital. This is the seventh cadaver donation where organs from a brain dead person have been harvested in Mumbai. Doctors counselled his family, who agreed to donate his organs. While the kidney could not be transplanted due to medical problems, his liver was harvested and sent to Apollo Hospital. This is the seventh cadaver donation where organs from a brain dead person have been harvested in Mumbai.

After the family of a 52-year-old brain dead patient agreed to donate his liver, KEM Hospital became the first government hospital in the last two years to participate in cadaver organ transplant. The organ donation process has, so far, been encouraged in private hospitals, with government finding it hard to counsel and convince the kin of the deceased.

The patient’s liver was donated to Apollo Hospital to be transplanted in a Satara resident on Monday. According to KEM Hospital dean Dr Hemant Deshmukh, the donor suffered a stroke and fell, hitting his head. “He was admitted in poor condition and his health was deteriorating,” Deshmukh said.

Doctors counselled his family, who agreed to donate his organs. While the kidney could not be transplanted due to medical problems, his liver was harvested and sent to Apollo Hospital. This is the seventh cadaver donation where organs from a brain dead person have been harvested in Mumbai.

