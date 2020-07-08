Mumbai: KEM doctor ‘duped of Rs 2.36 lakh online on pretext of receiving gifts’

Police also said they were trying to ascertain the location from where the phone calls were made to the doctor. (Representational) Police also said they were trying to ascertain the location from where the phone calls were made to the doctor. (Representational)

A 27-YEAR-OLD doctor employed with KEM Hospital was allegedly duped of Rs 2.36 lakh by unidentified fraudsters. The doctor was honey-trapped and forced to pay the amount on the pretext of receiving gifts, police said.

According to police, the doctor is an ENT resident at St GS Medical College attached with KEM hospital, and was chatting with a person, who identified herself as a woman by the name of Ila Manisha, on Instagram.

Police said the doctor recently received a message from the woman, where she said she had sent him a parcel that had to be collected from the customs office at Delhi airport, after a payment Rs 36,000 as clearing charges and delivery.

Police further said he subsequently got a call from a person, identifying himself as customs officer Anup Kumar, who asked him to pay Rs 36,950 for clearance. The fraudsters called him again and demanded Rs 1.99 lakh to clear customs, which the complainant transferred in two transactions, they added.

“When the man contacted the doctor again and asked for another Rs 49,500, the complainant refused to pay further and approached police,” an officer said.

After conducting a preliminary investigation, police have registered a case of cheating against unidentified persons.

Police also said they were trying to ascertain the location from where the phone calls were made to the doctor.

“We have also asked for bank account details in which the money was transferred,” an officer said

