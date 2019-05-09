Mumbai Kelkar College murder: Hotel worker found ‘assaulting’ colleague near college, arrested

MORE THAN three months after a man’s disfigured and decomposed body was found behind Kelkar College in Mulund (East), police have sought the custody of a 33-year-old man in connection with the murder.

Last week, the man, identified as Yogesh Rane, was allegedly found attacking another man at some distance from the spot where the first body was found on January 29.

According to police, the man Rane assaulting was his colleague at a hotel in Mulund. The matter between them was personal, they added. However, police said they were checking Rane’s call data records to find out if he was in any way connected to the murder case.

Police had registered a case of murder in January but they could not identify the body as it was disfigured. In February, police got a facial reconstruction done and put up 5,000 posters of the photograph of the reconstructed face across Mulund. However, there has not been any response so far.

“On polling day, we received a call about a man attacking another with a hammer around the same spot where the body was found. We reached the spot and arrested Rane,” an officer said. “Since it was around the same spot, we suspected it might be linked to the murder. But during the course of interrogation, we found out that Rane and the other man, S Nepali, worked at a restaurant in the area. Rane assaulted him over a personal dispute,” the officer said. Police, however, sought Rane’s custody but the local court has sent him to judicial custody.

An officer said, “We have sought Rane’s call data records to check where he was between January 28 and 29 when the person appears to have been murdered. That should make it clear Rane is linked to the case.”