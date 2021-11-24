scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, November 24, 2021
MUST READ

Mumbai: Homemaker lured with Rs 55 lakh KBC lottery, duped of Rs 3.85 lakh

The woman lodged a FIR with the V P Road police station in Charni Road (east) on November 22 against the gang of cyber-fraudsters.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
November 24, 2021 8:18:00 am
The woman lodged a FIR with the V P Road police station in Charni Road (east) on November 22 against the gang of cyber-fraudsters.

A 31-year-old homemaker from Mumbai was duped of Rs 3.85 lakh by a gang of cyber-fraudsters, who claimed they were calling from Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) to tell her she had won a Rs 55 lakh lottery. They asked her to pay Rs 3.85 lakh as processing fees, among other miscellaneous charges.

The woman lodged a FIR with the V P Road police station in Charni Road (east) on November 22 against the gang of cyber-fraudsters. As per her complaint, she stays with her husband, two children and father-in-law. Her husband runs a shop selling snacks.

At 10 am on November 16, she received a phone call on WhatsApp from an unknown number. The caller was a woman who identified herself as Nita from KBC, and told her she had won a lottery of Rs 55 lakh. She gave the complainant a phone number to process the lottery amount.

Click here for more

When the complainant called the given number, another person picked up and asked her to pay Rs 9,000 as processing fees. She was made to call different persons who made her pay money for processing the cheque, for converting the currency from dollars to rupees, among other miscellaneous fees. She ended up paying Rs 3.85 lakh, after which the fraudsters kept asking for more money. The woman finally realised she was being duped and approached the local police station. An investigation is underway.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Nov 24: Latest News

Advertisement