Mumbai: Homemaker lured with Rs 55 lakh KBC lottery, duped of Rs 3.85 lakh

A 31-year-old homemaker from Mumbai was duped of Rs 3.85 lakh by a gang of cyber-fraudsters, who claimed they were calling from Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) to tell her she had won a Rs 55 lakh lottery. They asked her to pay Rs 3.85 lakh as processing fees, among other miscellaneous charges.

The woman lodged a FIR with the V P Road police station in Charni Road (east) on November 22 against the gang of cyber-fraudsters. As per her complaint, she stays with her husband, two children and father-in-law. Her husband runs a shop selling snacks.

At 10 am on November 16, she received a phone call on WhatsApp from an unknown number. The caller was a woman who identified herself as Nita from KBC, and told her she had won a lottery of Rs 55 lakh. She gave the complainant a phone number to process the lottery amount.

When the complainant called the given number, another person picked up and asked her to pay Rs 9,000 as processing fees. She was made to call different persons who made her pay money for processing the cheque, for converting the currency from dollars to rupees, among other miscellaneous fees. She ended up paying Rs 3.85 lakh, after which the fraudsters kept asking for more money. The woman finally realised she was being duped and approached the local police station. An investigation is underway.