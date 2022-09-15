scorecardresearch
Thursday, Sep 15, 2022

Nurses at Mumbai’s Kasturba Hospital protest, demand 8 weekly-offs a month

The protest on Thursday was organised at Kasturba Hospital, which played a pivotal role during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Several nurses at the civic body-run Kasturba Gandhi Hospital in Mumbai held a protest on Thursday, demanding eight weekly-offs every month, even as the Municipal Labour Union said that they would not resume duty until their demands were met.

Days after holding protests at major civic body-run hospitals like Lokmanya Tilak Municipal General Hospital, B Y L Nair and KEM hospitals with similar demands, the protest on Thursday was organised at Kasturba Hospital, which played a pivotal role during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“There is too much workload where nurses work round the clock. They require at least eight days off per month for their own well-being and mental health,” said Pradeep Govind Narkar, assistant general secretary of the Municipal Labor Union in Mumbai. “We will continue with the protest until our demands are met,” he added.

First published on: 15-09-2022 at 01:44:16 pm
