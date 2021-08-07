Mumbai Kasturba hospital gas leak: 58 patients, including 20 who were Covid-19 positive, shifted

Kasturba Hospital was the first Covid facility in the city. (Express Photo)

At least 58 patients, 20 of whom were receiving treatment for the novel coronavirus, were shifted from the BMC-run Kasturba hospital in Agripada, central Mumbai following an LPG gas leak at around noon on Saturday.

“These patients have been shifted to another building far off from the affected area. Kasturba hospital has a large complex,” Additional Municipal Commissioner Suresh Kakani, who looks after the health department, said.

Soon after the leakage was reported, the Mumbai Fire Brigade arrived at the hospital.

Kasturba Hospital was the first Covid-19 facility in the city.

A team from Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) was called in to seal the huge LPG bullet tank, located on the grounds of the hospital, Chief Fire Officer Hemant Parab said. The leakage was from a joint in the tank, Parab added.

According to a Shiv Sena worker who lives near the hospital, panic broke out soon after the leakage and patients were seen running holding IV fluid sets in their hands.

Kishor Ghadigaonkar Assistant Divisional Fire Officer of the Mumbai Fire Brigade said, “this morning somebody was working with a excavation machine near the LPG tank. It is suspected that the JCB touched the tank, causing the leakage.” He added that two buildings on the Kasturba Hospital campus and one outside of it had been vacated following the incident.

Upon arriving at the site of the incident, HPCL’s regional manager called for mobile tankers to decant the Bullet tank.

The area has been cordoned off, and the fire brigade has sent its Hazmat vehicle to tackle the leakage.