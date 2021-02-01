Mumbai: Kangana Ranaut summoned in defamation case filed by Javed Akhtar

Last month, the court had recorded Akhtar's statement. In his complaint, Akhtar has alleged that Ranaut had made defamatory statements on national and international television. (Representational)

A metropolitan magistrate’s court on Monday issued summons to actor Kangana Ranaut based on the private complaint of poet-lyricist Javed Akhtar alleging defamation.

The Andheri court on Monday, after hearing arguments made on Akhtar’s behalf by lawyer Niranjan Mundergi, issued process against Ranaut for the offences under sections 499 and 500 of the Indian Penal Code pertaining to defamation. Akhtar was also present in the court.

As per law, Ranaut can either challenge the court’s order summoning her or appear before it and deny the charges made against her. The court can then proceed with the trial and Akhtar will have to step into the witness box to depose and face cross examination by Ranaut.

Last month, the court had recorded Akhtar’s statement. In his complaint, Akhtar has alleged that Ranaut had made defamatory statements on national and international television, “in what appears to be a clear campaign to malign and tarnish the reputation of the complainant (Akhtar) in the eyes of the general public”. It was submitted that Akhtar had contributed to the Indian film industry and had also been honoured with state honours like the Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri.

He said that he was shocked to learn that on July 19, Ranaut had given an interview to a TV channel falsely attributing statements to him where Ranaut had also given her opinion on circumstances around the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput “without appearing to have any direct personal knowledge of the circumstances around his death”.

On Monday, the police also submitted an inquiry report as directed by the court.