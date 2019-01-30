Mumbai: Kalbadevi Metro station’s length reduced by 22 m

In a relief for the Parsi community in south Mumbai, the Kalbadevi Metro station’s design will be slightly altered owing to the delay in acquiring land for the station.

On Monday, Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MMRCL), the nodal agency building the fully underground Metro 3, has filed an affidavit before the Supreme Court stating that the Kalbadevi station ‘box’ — referring to the box tunnel — has now been shortened by approximately 22 metre.

As a result, the station will be approximately 20 m away from the nearest boundary of the Wadiaji Atash Behram. In its earlier design, the station’s box tunnel was located closer to the fire temple, with a small overlap.

A senior MMRCL official said that the length of the station has been reduced by 22 metre from 52 metre, with some increase in its width.

The Parsi community had demanded a change in the tunnel alignment so that the source of water in the fire temple is not disturbed.

Ashwini Bhide, managing director of MMRCL, said the plan was changed owing to an issue with acquiring a parcel of land for the southern entry point of Kalbadevi station.