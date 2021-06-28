Mumbai: Kalanagar flyover second arm opens, to ease traffic jams, cut travel time

An aerial view of a newly built Sea Link-BKC two-lane flyover, at Bandra in Mumbai, Monday, June 28, 2021. (PTI Photo)(PTI06_28_2021_000139A)

The second arm of the Kalanagar flyover that connects Bandra-Worli Sea Link (BWSL) to the Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) was thrown open to the public Monday.

The 804-metre long, 7.5-metre-wide arm is the longest of the three-direction Kalanagar junction flyover that is being constructed by the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA). The BKC to BWSL arm of the flyover was opened to traffic on February 21 this year.

Currently, the traffic from the Western Expressway, BWSL-S V Road, Sion-Dharavi Road, Bandra-Kurla Complex Road and two others intersect at Kalanagar leading to heavy traffic snarls at the junction.

To overcome this, the MMRDA undertook the work of Kalanagar flyover which is also expected to ease commuting between the island city and the western suburbs.

“This flyover will save about 10 minutes of travel time and will help commuters save on fuel,” MMRDA chief SVR Srinivas said. He added that the new flyover will link South Mumbai directly to BKC.