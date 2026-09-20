Two killed, four injured after electric shock near Kalachowki Ganpati pandal

Rescue personnel stand near a sealed area after an electrocution incident near a Ganapati pandal, at Lalbaug area, in Mumbai, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2026. Two persons, including an eight-year-old girl, were killed and several others were injured in the incident. (PTI Photo)

Two people, including an eight-year-old girl, were killed and four others injured after an electric current reportedly spread through an area near the entrance of a Ganpati pandal in Kalachowki early Sunday, amid heavy crowds in Mumbai’s Lalbaug.

The incident took place around 2.20 am near the Kalachowki Vibhag Sarvajanik Utsav Mandal on Dattaram Lad Marg. According to civic officials, a short circuit occurred near a temporary drinking water and cold drink stall set up close to the pandal entrance, after which electric current was detected in the area.

The Mumbai Fire Brigade received a call about the incident at 2.42 am. Fire brigade personnel, along with police, BEST and civic ward officials, reached the spot and immediately disconnected the power supply. The area was also cordoned off as a precaution.