Art gallery, café, escalators: The first underground toilet Mumbai is planning

Eyeing to decongest the heritage precinct of Fort, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has approved plans to develop Mumbai’s first ever underground toilet-cum-art gallery near Lion Gate in Kala Ghoda.

The first of its kind facility will replace all the existing ground level structures, by developing two compact ground level entry blocks which will lead to 1,668 square metres underground facility through escalators. Of the total area, the structure will encompass an art gallery, a cafeteria, a BMC chowky alongside a dedicated washroom for women and men.

The proposal for a new facility was mooted by BJP corporator, Makarand Narwekar, amidst concerns of the existing chowkies and toilet structure disrupting pedestrian space. Flagging concerns over its incomplete work, Narwekar on October 20 wrote to the civic chief, Ashwini Bhide, and sought the immediate demolition of the existing Aspirational Toilet opposite Lion Gate in Colaba.