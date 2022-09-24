Mumbai: ‘Jumbo block’ between Santacruz and Goregaon railway stations tomorrow

The Western Railway will suspend services from 10 am to 3 pm on Sunday on the up and down slow lines between Mumbai’s Santacruz and Goregaon stations to repair tracks as well as signalling and overhead equipment.

According to a railway press release issued Saturday, all down-slow line suburban trains will be operated on the down-fast line and all up-slow line suburban trains will run on the up-fast line between the two Mumbai stations during the block period.

All slow suburban services will have a double halt at the Vile Parle station but will not halt at the Ram Mandir station in either direction because platforms will not be available on the fast lines, the release said, adding that some suburban trains would remain cancelled during the “jumbo block”.