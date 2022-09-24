scorecardresearch
Saturday, Sep 24, 2022

Mumbai: ‘Jumbo block’ between Santacruz and Goregaon railway stations tomorrow

Services will be suspended from 10 am to 3pm on Sunday on the up and down slow lines between the two stations in view of maintenance work.

All slow suburban services will have a double halt at the Vile Parle station but will not halt at the Ram Mandir station in either direction. (Representational/ File)

The Western Railway will suspend services from 10 am to 3 pm on Sunday on the up and down slow lines between Mumbai’s Santacruz and Goregaon stations to repair tracks as well as signalling and overhead equipment.

According to a railway press release issued Saturday, all down-slow line suburban trains will be operated on the down-fast line and all up-slow line suburban trains will run on the up-fast line between the two Mumbai stations during the block period.

All slow suburban services will have a double halt at the Vile Parle station but will not halt at the Ram Mandir station in either direction because platforms will not be available on the fast lines, the release said, adding that some suburban trains would remain cancelled during the “jumbo block”.

First published on: 24-09-2022 at 08:45:42 pm
