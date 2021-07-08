Mumbai: Juhu residents to double up as ‘police mitra’ to help cops prevent mobile snatching

At least three cases of snatching of high-end mobile phones have been reported this year from Juhu. (Representative Image)

In a bid to stop cases of robberies and snatchings in Juhu, police have roped in 23 local residents as volunteers who would work as “police mitra” and assist the force in the area.

Donning T-shirts given to them by the Juhu police, these “police mitra” or “friends of the police” will be deployed at strategically located nakabandis (checkpoints) and help the cops as they stop vehicles and scrutinize the documents, police said.

Shashikant Mane, senior police inspector of Juhu police station, said as Juhu is an upmarket area with many celebrities from the Indian film industry as its residents, it is a preferred spot for robbers and snatchers who come on bikes from different parts of the city with the intention to steal costly mobile phones.

What makes their job easier is that Juhu and JVPD areas have over 40 lanes, which they can use to escape, police said.

Commenting on the “police mitra” initiative, Mane said, “I have used this initiative in the past too when I was at Sahar police station.

Not only does it help police with additional manpower, it also creates enough awareness and alertness among local residents to ensure such snatchings are prevented.”

Mane said the police department is planning to felicitate the volunteers who do commendable work.

The volunteers have been provided with guidelines and a set of dos and don’ts, and will be expected to work for two to three hours every day in the evening for the next one month after which a review exercise will be carried out, said police.