Mumbai: Juhu Chowpatty closed, Girgaum sees dip in crowd

Patrolling police have been constantly delivering announcements. They said Juhu Chowpatty is being shut for the safety of people. Patrolling police have been constantly delivering announcements. They said Juhu Chowpatty is being shut for the safety of people.

With an increasing number of novel coronavirus cases across the country, Mumbai Police on Monday decided to shut down Juhu Chowpatty, one of the most visited places in the city. Meanwhile, business at Girgaum Chowpatty, considered a prime tourist location, has been as usual.

“We have sent teams to the beach to request people to vacate the premises,” Pandarinath Wavhal, senior police inspector of Juhu police station, said.

Patrolling police have been constantly delivering announcements. They said Juhu Chowpatty is being shut for the safety of people. “A police officer said a single infected foreigner could affect everyone, and we can’t stop only foreigners from entering the beach,” a visitor said. Wavhal said people have been responding well, and so far, police have not felt the need to threaten anyone under law.

Unlike Juhu, Girgaum beach has not been locked down. A resident of Beach View in Girgaum said that while food stalls are open, the number of people coming to the beach in the evening has gone down.

Senior police inspector of D B Marg police station, Suryakant Bangar, said he is yet to receive any orders to shut Girgaum Chowpatty.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.