Mumbai: Juhu businessman critical day after iron rod fell on his head

A 35-year-old businessman who sustained a head injury after a metal rod fell on his head Thursday, remains in critical condition in the ICU.

Doctors at Global Hospital in Parel said the family wishes to continue his treatment on life support. While initial reports suggested he had died, the hospital said it was a head injury. The Juhu-based businessman, Rahul Saraf, was entering the Central Goods and Services Tax (CGST) office at Lotus Infocenter in Parel East in the afternoon, when a metal rod fell on his head. He was initially rushed to KEM Hospital from where he was shifted him to Global Hospital.

“The patient was admitted in a serious condition. The patient’s family and relatives have been counselled. They have asked the clinical team to continue the treatment,” said an official at the hospital.

Saraf, a director of Maxgrow Overseas Ltd, had been summoned by CGST officials as part of their investigations into alleged illegal acts done by him.

According to the Bhoiwada police station, a case has been registered against two people, the owner of Lotus Infocenter and the contractor who is conducting repairs on the building, for causing grievous hurt by an act endangering life or personal safety, under the Indian Penal Code.

“We are conducting an inquiry to understand how the metal rod fell and whether there was a strong wind or negligence on part of the workers undertaking repair work,” said a police officer. In December last year, Saraf was arrested by the intelligence unit of the Central Goods and Services Tax in Mumbai for allegedly defrauding the exchequer to claim Rs 61 crore in Input Tax Credit. He had been released on bail afterwards.

He was accused of floating at least 15 different shell companies and issuing purchase orders amounting to Rs 1,100 to them, officials said. Businesses receive a tax reprieve known an Input Tax Credit on expenditure made on purchase of goods.