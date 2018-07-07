Juhu drowning: Navy, Coast Guard recover fourth body from behind JW Marriott hotel in Mumbai

Juhu drowning: The body of 17-year-old Faizal Shaikh has been sent to Cooper hospital. (Express photo by Amit Chakravarty) Juhu drowning: The body of 17-year-old Faizal Shaikh has been sent to Cooper hospital. (Express photo by Amit Chakravarty)

The Navy and the Coast Guard ended its search operations Saturday morning after they recovered the body of the fourth boy from behind JW Marriot hotel, who was among the five who ventured into the sea near Mumbai’s Juhu Chowpatti for a swim Thursday evening. “The body of the fourth boy who was missing from Juhu area was recovered from the sea behind JW Marriott hotel at around 1:30 am last night. Search operations have been called off by the navy,” police told The Indian Express. The body of 17-year-old Faizal Shaikh was recovered last night and sent to Cooper hospital.

On Friday, the bodies of Fardeen Saudagar, Sohail Khan, Nazir Metar — all aged 17 and residents of Gilbert Hill in Andheri (West) — were handed over to their families. The four boys were part of a group of seven friends who had gone to the beach to celebrate Saudagar’s birthday. Their friends said they were playing sankhli (human chain) in the water when they were swept in by the current.

“The local police officer told us that he had asked the boys not to step deep into the water. They told him that they just wanted to wash their clothes that got dirty,” Nazir’s father Rafique Metar said. “The police said the boys went too far into the water and two of them started drowning. To rescue them, three more went in.”

According to Rafique, a corn seller on the beach threw a rope in the water that helped save one of the boys. “A person told me that he had tried to rescue my son by pulling his hair. But my son started grabbing him so he had to let go,” Rafique added.

While three teenagers returned home safe and three bodies were found yesterday, the navy had continued its search operations for the last one using helicopters each from each from the Navy and the Coast Guard, a naval diving team and lifeguards.

