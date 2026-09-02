‘Will kill you’: On Mumbai roads, judge threatened, abused for using ‘Nyayadhish’ sticker on car

The judge, in his complaint, said that he identified himself as a district judge and a member of the Motor Accident Claims Tribunal, but the men still abused him (AI-generated image)

The Matunga Police has registered an FIR against two unknown people for allegedly abusing and threatening a Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT) judge near Dadar.

The matter came to light on September 1, Tuesday, when 54-year-old Sashikant Bangar approached the Matunga Police, alleging that two unidentified men stopped his car on July 13, abused him and his wife, and threatened to kill him.

According to the complaint, the incident took place around 10.15 pm on July 13, when the judge was returning from Dhule with his wife, Vidya Shashikant Bangar, and daughter Sakshi, when the two men allegedly obstructed their way near the Irani restaurant area at Dadar TT.