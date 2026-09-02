‘Will kill you’: On Mumbai roads, judge threatened, abused for using ‘Nyayadhish’ sticker on car

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The Matunga Police has registered an FIR against two unknown people for allegedly abusing and threatening a Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT) judge near Dadar.
The matter came to light on September 1, Tuesday, when 54-year-old Sashikant Bangar approached the Matunga Police, alleging that two unidentified men stopped his car on July 13, abused him and his wife, and threatened to kill him.
According to the complaint, the incident took place around 10.15 pm on July 13, when the judge was returning from Dhule with his wife, Vidya Shashikant Bangar, and daughter Sakshi, when the two men allegedly obstructed their way near the Irani restaurant area at Dadar TT.
The complainant said the men questioned him about a board bearing the word “Nyayadhish” (judge), displayed on the dashboard of his car.
“The judge said that two unknown people had raised questions about the identity of the judge. We are investigating the matter,” the police said.
The judge told the police that he identified himself as a district judge and a member of the Motor Accident Claims Tribunal. He also explained that the vehicle was being used for official travel between his residence and the court.
The two men, however, allegedly became aggressive and started abusing him. One of them, as per the judge’s complaint, pushed him when his wife and another elderly person present at the spot intervened and tried to calm the situation.
But the two men allegedly continued abusing the judge and his wife in public. They even threatened to beat him up.
The Matunga Police has launched an investigation into the allegations. “We are investigating the matter, and the motive behind the unknown men threatening the judge remains unclear. We will check the CCTV footage and other evidence to trace the accused,” the police said.
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