Mumbai: Joy dribbles on weekends for these football enthusiasts

It’s a weekend and a group of youths from Mulund are in the middle of the turf, making the most of the evening they wait for all week — to play football. With turf culture making life easy for football lovers, this bunch of footballers from Mulund have booked their 9 pm to 10 pm slot every weekend for the last four years.

“No matter how much money we have to pay, we see to it that we book the slot and play football every weekend,” said Zubin Zacharias, an engineer.

Earlier, they had their 9 pm to 10 pm slot booked for Sundays on the turf at R Mall. But since it was closed last year, they have been playing at Kalidas Sports Complex in Mulund that stays open till midnight. Booking the turf for an hour costs Rs 2,000, which all players pay for.

“Many players come and play with us every Sunday. In case no one is available on Sunday, we play on a Saturday but we see to it that we play every weekend,” said Hariharan Balaji, a commerce student.

From 15 to 50, age is no bar for this group. “We have a 50-year-old playing with us and he is as fit as a teenager. He used to play professional football but as it didn’t work for him, he started a business. He has been playing with us since we started playing on turf,” said Zubin.

To keep the game competitive, the group recently organised a tournament among themselves. “This is an annual thing, so since we started playing on turf, we have been organising a tournament. Likewise, we had a tournament last month and around 30 players participated. It’s not for money but just to keep the competitive side alive in us,” said another regular at the turf, Reuben Zacharias.

The group said that despite working throughout the week, they have managed to nurture their love for the game. “The game acts as a stress buster for us. Usually, people go to clubs and party with their friends, but we play football so that we start afresh on Mondays. Besides it’s also a get-together kind of a thing, we get along, we play for an hour or more and have fun,” said Neville Jacob, a college student.

